Society President extends Christmas greetings to Hanoi Archdiocese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and congratulated the Hanoi Archdiocese on December 17 on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas season and New Year.

Society Activities mark “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory in downtown Hanoi An exhibition marking five decades since the “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory, which led to the end of the foreign aggression war in Vietnam, opened at the Ho Guom Information and Culture Centre on Ly Thai To street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district on December 16.

Society Ninh Thuan province develops brand names for agricultural products Ninh Thuan province is supporting producers to develop brand names for specifically identified products and OCOP products under the country’s one commune-one product programme.

Society Politburo’s resolution expected to create impetus for urban development The Politburo’s Resolution No.6 dated January 24 2022 on the sustainable urban planning management and development is expected to create breakthroughs for the work.