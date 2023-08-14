Mangrove forest ecotourism in Nha Trang
The Dam Bay mangrove forest in Nha Trang Bay is an interesting destination for visitors to the central province of Khanh Hoa, offering the chance for them to challenge themselves by boating through a mangrove area, watching different types of marine life in untouched natural surroundings.
Dam Bay mangrove forest in Nha Trang Bay, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists rowing through Dam Bay mangrove forest in Nha Trang Bay, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Dam Bay mangrove forest is home to different species of brackish water and sea creatures. (Photo: VNA)
Dam Bay mangrove forest is a popular spot for tourists to Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists enjoy ecotourism in Dam Bay mangrove forest. (Photo: VNA)