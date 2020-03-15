

Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippines capital of Manila is implementing the lockdown measure for one month starting from March 15 to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2.

Since the morning of the day, competent forces cordoned off many roads in the capital, while domestic flights to and from Manila were cancelled. All schools closed while gatherings were called off.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on March 12 announced a halt on domestic land, sea and air travel to and from Manila, as well as a launch of community quarantine measures in what he called a "lockdown" of the capital to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2.



The leader approved a resolution to allow a raft of containment measures including bans on mass gatherings, a month of school closure and quarantining in communities where infection cases are detected, and stopping domestic travel in and out of Manila.

The move was made after the country confirmed the first domestic transmission of the virus on March 7. By the afternoon of March 15, the Philippines recorded 140 infection cases with 11 fatalities.

President Duterte was also tested for the virus because two positive cases had joined meetings with the country’s Senate lawmakers and government officials./.