The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade will host a consultation workshop in the southern province of Tay Ninh on June 21 for exporters interested in the markets of Laos and Thailand.

A conference will be co-held on June 23 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the British Embassy in Vietnam and the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (BritCham) to support Vietnamese enterprises to join the supply chain of British enterprises.

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre has adopted various farming models to adapt to saltwater intrusion and improve farmers' livelihoods.

Vietnamese goods are benefitting from better quality, diverse designs and competitive prices to establish their place on the domestic and global markets.