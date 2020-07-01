Business Housing demand remains high in HCM City despite COVID-19: JLL Housing demand remains high in Ho Chi Minh City despite impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to US-based real estate and investment management services firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

Business CPI must be kept below 4 pct. this year: PM Vietnam’s CPI this year must be controlled and grow by less than 4 percent, and this is one of the tasks to develop the economy during the remaining months of 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on July 1.

Business Bamboo Airways opens new domestic routes Bamboo Airways officially put into operation two new routes on July 1, connecting Thanh Hoa city in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa with Quy Nhon city in the south-central province of Binh Dinh and with Phu Quoc Island off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Business HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment HCM City is on course to build a smart city, so building a cashless society is among its main goals, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen.