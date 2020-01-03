Business Hai Au Group: Top priority to product quality Hai Au Group, which specialises in distributing imported goods, has a sustainable business strategy of concentrating on researching and enhancing the quality of products.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on January 3, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Ha Nam’s industry-trade sector sets high targets in 2020 The industry and trade sector of the northern province strives to gross over 122.6 trillion VND (5.27 billion USD) in industrial production value in 2020, a year-on-year rise of 13 percent.

Business Vietnam Airlines’s Boeing 787-10 used for HCM City-Shanghai route National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines officially put into operation the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on the route between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Shanghai and on January 1.