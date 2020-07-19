Society Requiem for fallen soldiers at Vietnam – Laos int’l martyrs’ cemetery A grand requiem ceremony was held at Vietnam – Laos International Martyrs’ Cemetery in the central province of Nghe An on July 18 night, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Day of Martyrs and Invalids (July 27).

Society About 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year Vietnam is facing the unbalanced sex ratio at birth (SRB), with about 40,800 female births estimated to be missing every year, according to the State of the World Population Report 2020.

Society National Eureka Award research competition launched The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 16 launched the 22nd annual Eureka Award competition for all Vietnamese students who have a passion for scientific research and are studying at universities, colleges and institutions.

Society Deputy PM inspects site clearance of Cao Bo-Mai Son expressway project Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on July 17 inspected site clearance of Cao Bo-Mai Son Expressway – one of the 11 component projects of the North-South Expressway project.