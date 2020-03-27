Health New guidelines on COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment issued Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son signed a decision issuing diagnosis and treatment guidelines for the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Health Ministry reported on March 26.

Health Ministry of Health calls for testing kit donation and imports The Ministry of Health has called on local units and companies to import or look for sponsorship and donation of internationally-made medical equipment and SARS-CoV-2 testing kits.

Health COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stand at 153 The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has reached 153 after the Ministry of Health confirmed 12 more cases by 6pm March 26.