Business BIDV signs green credit agreement with French Development Agency The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) announced on May 27 that it has signed an agreement on the SUNREF green credit line with the French Development Agency (AFD) to finance businesses investing in the fields of environmental protection, climate change response, and green growth.

Business Promotional activities to boost exports of lychees to Japan The Ministry of Industry and Trade has said that the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan is continuing to coordinate with relevant domestic authorities as well as supermarket networks and distributors in Japan to promote Vietnamese lychees among Japanese consumers.

Business Binh Phuoc: IIP up nearly 17 percent in first five months The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the southern province of Binh Phuoc increased 16.7 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2021, according to the provincial Department of Statistics.

Business Petrol prices remain unchanged in latest review The Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Finance on March 27 announced the prices of petrol are kept unchanged from 15:00 on the day as compared to the latest adjustment.