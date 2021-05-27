Many entrepreneurs leave then rejoin market
While many firms have been shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty have also been established, aiming to become part of the 'new normal' business environment.
Nearly 44,200 new companies were set up in the first four months of this year. In addition, nearly 19,300 enterprises resumed operations, meaning an average of nearly 16,000 firms were set up or restarted operations each month.
Also in the first four months, 51,500 enterprises temporarily suspended or stopped operating their businesses to await dissolution procedures. On average, nearly 12,900 businesses withdrew from the market every month, up 23.3 percent from the same period in 2020.
Deputy Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Hoa Cuong said: "Many enterprises stopped operating and dissolved to take a break to wait and see what the new market trends will be.”
At the same time, Cuong said the desire to join the market was still positive due to the total registered capital.
Agreeing with the view, economist Le Duy Binh said: “The Government's efforts to improve the business environment in the previous period have brought confidence to the business community in general."
Binh said without the pandemic, the results would have been more apparent.
Binh said that in April, there were nearly 14,900 newly established businesses, with registered capital of 179.9 trillion VND (7.75 billion USD) up more than 59 percent over the previous months while in the first four months, new enterprises’ registered capital reached nearly 628 trillion VND, up 41 percent over the same period last year./.