World Indonesian province declares state of emergency over forest fires A state of emergency over land and forest fires was declared in Central Kalimantan province of Indonesia on June 30, following the finding of over 700 hotspots and wildfires in some local areas.

World Cambodia-Japan trade grows in first four months Trade between Cambodia and Japan reached 778 million USD in the first four months of 2020, up 4 percent year on year, the AKP news agency reported, citing recent statistics from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

World Metfone supplies teleconferencing system to Cambodia’s gendarmerie The Viettel Cambodia company (Metfone), a subsidiary of Vietnam’s military-run industry and telecoms group Viettel, handed over a video conferencing system to the Royal Gendarmerie of Cambodia (RGC) in Phnom Penh on June 30.

World Vietnam reiterates consistent support for 2015 Iran nuclear deal Vietnam affirmed its consistent support for the disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, along with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at a meeting of the UN Security Council on June 30.