Politics HCM City fosters cooperation with Dutch partners Ho Chi Minh City highly values the Netherland’s capacity and experience in climate change adaptation, water management and sustainable agriculture, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said on April 26.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 10th session wraps up The 10th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded in Hanoi on April 26, mainly focusing on preparations for the third meeting of the 15th legislature.

Politics Vietnamese, Laos Fronts foster cooperation Officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) discussed their cooperation in 2022 during an online meeting on April 26.