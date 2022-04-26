Many former officials of Binh Thuan province disciplined
The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided disciplinary measures against many former officials of Binh Thuan province at a meeting on April 26 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Huynh Van Ti, former Party Central Committee member and former Secretary of the Binh Thuan provincial Party Committee in 2005-2010 and 2010-2015 tenures (Photo: Tienphong)Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided disciplinary measures against many former officials of Binh Thuan province at a meeting on April 26 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
The Politburo and the Secretariat agreed that the standing board of the Binh Thuan provincial Party Committee in the 2020-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, and the Party delegation of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership and supervision.
As a consequence, the provincial People’s Committee and many organisations as well as individuals violated the Party’s regulations and State laws in land use and management and in the implementation of a number of projects, leading to many officials and Party members, including senior officials of the province being prosecuted and arrested.
Therefore, the Politburo gave a warning as a disciplinary measure to the standing board of the Binh Thuan provincial Party Committee in the 2020-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, the Party delegation of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures; and Nguyen Manh Hung, former Party Central Committee member, former Secretary of the Binh Thuan provincial Party Committee in 2015-2020 tenure and former Standing Vice Secretary of the Binh Thuan provincial Party Committee in 2010-2015 tenure.
Huynh Van Ti, former Party Central Committee member and former Secretary of the Binh Thuan provincial Party Committee in 2005-2010 and 2010-2015 tenures was reprimanded. Six other former officials – Nguyen Ngoc Hai, Luong Van Hai, Ho Lam, Vo Tan Thai, Le Van De and Diep Dung - were expelled from the Party.
Le Tien Phuong, former Vice Secretary of the Binh Thuan provincial Party Committee in 2005-2010 and 2010-2015 tenures and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee in 2011-2016 tenure, was stripped of all his positions in the Party.
The Politburo and the Secretariat requested that relevant agencies consider and take administrative disciplinary measures against the collectives and individuals that have been disciplined by the Party in accordance with regulations./.