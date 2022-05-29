Many important issues to be tabled in second working week of NA’s third session
15th National Assembly's third session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly will discuss many important issues in the working agenda in the second working week of its third session from May 30 to June 3.
The legislative body will spend the first day of the working week discussing in the hall the implementation of policies and laws on planning work since the Law on Planning took effect.
On the next days, the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022, and the implementation of the 14th NA’s Resolution 42/2017/QH14, dated June 21, 2017, on piloting the settlement of bad debts of credit institutions and the extension of the time limit for application of all provisions of this resolution will be put on table.
Deputies will also discuss the approval of the 2020 State budget balance, and the practice of thrift and wastefulness prevention in 2021.
The sitting on these issues will be broadcast live on TV and radio channels.
NA deputies will exchange views on the draft Law on Petroleum, the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies, and discuss a number of contents with different opinions of the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Intellectual Property Law, and the draft Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control (amended) and the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at the Grassroots Level./.