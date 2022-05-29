Politics COVID-19: Daily caseload drops to 890 on May 29 Vietnam reported 890 new COVID-19 infections on May 29, a reduction of 224 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Politics Son La asked to develop service industries to form harmonious economic structure Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 29 asked the northern mountainous province of Son La to focus on developing service industries to form a harmonious economic structure, and work to turn tourism into a spearhead industry.

Politics PM chairs dialogue with farmers nationwide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 29 chaired the fourth dialogue between the Government leader and farmers held in the northern mountainous province of Son La.

Videos President receives football head coaches On May 28, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for the coaching staff of the Vietnamese men's and women's football teams, who have won the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games.