Environment Seminar seeks ways to improve air quality How to improve air quality was the main topic of a seminar held in Hanoi on January 9 within the framework of a clean air project supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Environment Cold weather intensified in northern, north central regions A new cold spell, which moved south on January 10, is expected to impact northern provinces from the evening on the day, with the north and central regions maintaining low temperatures.

Environment Winter air warning on heavily polluted days Air quality in the capital city of Hanoi fell to dangerous levels in the first week of the New Year, particularly in inner city areas, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Northern mountain covered with ice as temperature drops to -9°C As temperature at the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang dropped down to -9 degrees Celsius on the morning of January 8, tree branches and ground were covered with ice.