Many northern schools temporarily close due to strong cold spell
Hundreds of schools in the northern region have allowed students to stay at home amid the freezing cold weather when a new strong cold spell has pushed temperature down to below 10 degree C and even under 0 degree C.
Local authorities guide local residents in applying measures to ensure their health, and keep their plants and animals warm - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hundreds of schools in the northern region have allowed students to stay at home amid the freezing cold weather when a new strong cold spell has pushed temperature down to below 10 degree C and even under 0 degree C.
Lai Chau alone saw 132 schools close, most in mountainous areas.
The cold spell has brought rain and dropping temperature, and caused frost and snow in high mountain areas. The most affected provinces include Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Son La, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Yen Bai, and Lang Son, with temperatures dropping even below 0 degree C in high mountainous areas.
The northern region and north central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue are in the grip of biting cold, with the temperature dropping to 7-10 degrees Celsius at the lowest and even plunged to below 0 degree C in mountainous areas. In Hanoi, temperature is from 8-13 degrees C.
Local authorities have guided local residents in applying measures to ensure their health, and keep their plants and animals warm, especially livestock.
Despite the unfavourable weather, the border guard forces in northern border localities still maintain regular border patrols to prevent those crossing the border illegally and trying to avoid quarantine. /.