Society Most modern labs in Mekong Delta inaugurated in Can Tho The Can Tho University (CTU) in the Mekong Delta city of the same name on October 30 inaugurated a laboratory complex and a high-tech building, the most modern of their kinds in the region, using the official development assistance (ODA) from Japan.

Society Vietnamese citizen among dead in Halloween stampede in RoK A Vietnamese citizen was confirmed to be among the people killed in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul on October 29 night, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Society VinGroup leader not in exit ban list: Spokesperson Chairman of VinGroup Pham Nhat Vuong is not in the list of people banned from traveling abroad, and the firm is operating normally, according to Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security.