Society PM orders review of legal enforcement over UXO clearance Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of National Defence to work closely with ministries, agencies and localities to review the enforcement of legal regulations related to post-war bomb and mine clearance.

Society Charitable houses presented to poor households along Vietnam-Cambodia border A delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodia on September 19 handed over 10 charitable houses and 300 packages of gifts to households living in extremely difficult circumstances along the Vietnam-Cambodia border.