Society Free class teaches the deaf to paint and share There is a special painting class held every weekend in HCM City. The students and the teachers communicate by body language and the only sound that fills the room is the sound of colours.

Society Getting lost in Lo Lo Chai Village At the foot of Lung Cu National Flag Tower, the country’s north pole in Lung Cu commune, Dong Van district, there is a miraculous village, which is often depicted in legends. Its name is Lo Lo Chai.

Society Road accidents leave 22 dead on Lunar New Year There were 21 road traffic accidents on January 25, the first day of the Year of the Rat, leaving 22 dead and 13 others injured.

Society Vietjet Air gets exceptional permission to fly Chinese back to Wuhan Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan has said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) allowed the Vietjet Air to run four flights from the central province of Khanh Hoa to the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of corona virus outbreak, to fly Chinese tourists back home.