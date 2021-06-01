Map on Uncle Ho's 30-year national salvation journey published
The Tre (Youth) Publishing House has published a map on Uncle Ho's 30-year journey to seek ways for national salvation, on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s departure (June 5, 1941) to find the path to liberate the nation.
The map was developed on the basis of a book about President Ho Chi Minh titled “Hanh trinh theo chan Bac” by Tran Duc Tuan, which was also re-published on this occasion.
The map is 100x70cm in size, geographically detailing Uncle Ho's journey and historical landmarks during his trip, as well as the President’s revolutionary activities from June 5, 1911 to January 28, 1941.
It helps viewers easily visualise, track and look up information about Uncle Ho's journey in connection with the geopolitical context at present.
In early May, a new book about President Ho Chi Minh compiled by Assoc. Prof. Dr Bui Dinh Phong, a lecturer at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, came to the public, highlighting President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary career, the close-knit relationship between his aspiration and content of documents adopted in the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
President Ho Chi Minh has become a great source of inspiration for not only Vietnamese authors and artists, but also their foreign counterparts./.