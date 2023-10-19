Culture - Sports Infographic 36 vendor streets make Hanoi’s Old Quarter unique Hanoi’s Old Quarter is known for not only its 36 bustling vendor streets, but also diverse festivals and folk arts. Together, they make the Old Quarter a cultural cradle of the thousand-year-old capital city.

Suoi Giang ancient tea trees in Yen Bai province

The ancient tea trees of Suoi Giang commune in Van Chan district, Yen Bai province, have long been associated with the art, cuisine, and unique cultural features of the H'Mong ethnic minority people.

Interesting activities at Hanoi Autumn Festival

The Hanoi Autumn Festival is held for the first time from September 29 to October 1, aiming to promote the capital city's destinations and tourism products.