Marathon contest held on Ly Son island
The race, co-hosted by the Tien Phong Newspaper, the Vietnam Athletics Federation and the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, attracts both professional and amateur athletes (Photo: Vietnam+)
Professional athletes compete in four distances, including 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km, while amateur runners join 10km, 21km and 42km events (Photo: Vietnam+)
Beautiful race track by the ocean (Photo: Vietnam+)
The race has been held in March annually to mark the founding of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26) and Vietnam Sports Day (March 27), but this year was rescheduled to July because of the COVID-19 (Photo: Vietnam+)
Athletes run through beautiful race track by the ocean (Photo: Vietnam+)
Athletes run through farms of garlic and scallion, two specialties of Ly Son island (Photo: Vietnam+)
Two female athletes hold hands as reaching the finish line (Photo: Vietnam+)
Reaching the finishing line regardless of rankings is a success to athletes (Photo: Vietnam+)
An athletic couple celebrates their medals (Photo: Vietnam+)
Tien Phong’s Editor-in-Chief Le Xuan Son presents medals to athletes (Photo: Vietnam+)
Vietnamese beauty queen awards medals to athletes (Photo: Vietnam+)