Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Marathon inspires next generations of runners

Run4Self is a community, gathering running lovers in the capital city of Hanoi. It’s also the organizer of Kids Running marathon, an event for kids who love running.
VNA

  • Nearly 100 kids and their families participate in the Kids Running Marathon (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The competition is organised by Run4Self (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Kids challenge with 2.5 km distance run (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Kids enjoy running under supervision of their parents (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Kids are encouraged to finish their distance (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Kids are encouraged to finish their distance (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The competition is organised by Run4Selft (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The competition is organised by Run4Selft (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The competition is organised by Run4Selft (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The competition is organised by Run4Selft (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Kids share joys with their families and peers (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Kids share joys with their families and peers (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Kids share joys with their families and peers (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Other albums