The 2023 "Couple Run" marathon opens in Ho Chi Minh City on August 27 (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Worker Support Center on August 27 cooperated with the Youth Union of Foreign Trade University Campus II to organise the 2023 "Couple Run" marathon with the participation of more than 2,000 runners.



According to the Organising Committee, the marathon is a kick-off and fundraising event for the 'Mass Wedding 2023' programme for 150 young worker couples in difficult circumstances which will take place in the city on October 15.



The event aims to improve physical fitness, life health and physical training movement; promote the spirit of mutual assistance among the Vietnamese people.

The 'Mass Wedding 2023' is expected to feature many meaningful activities such as a parade of wedding cars through the streets and wedding ceremonies for young worker couples in difficult circumstances, contributing to honouring the national cultural tradition, promoting civilized and thrifty weddings, and show the spirit of mutual assistance among people in HCM City.

During the past 13 years, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Worker Support Center has accompanied agencies, organizations, and business communities in the city to help more than 1.022 young couples to have a meaningful wedding./.