Culture - Sports Footballers set for busy winter, if COVID-19 stamped out Following the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF)’s announcement that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 schedule will remain unchanged, the national football team seem to have a busy winter after the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with the football schedule.

Culture - Sports Youngsters make video to spread COVID-19 information to minorities A video clip by two young people is helping members of the Mong ethnic minority learn about COVID-19, providing accurate and useful information to prevent the spread of the virus.