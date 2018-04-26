Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thirteen localities have been marked as “good” in the ranking of agro-forestry-fishery product safety management in 2017 announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).



Fifteen localities are on the list of meeting requirements, while none is on the group of showing modest performance, according to the ranking, which has been released for the third time so far.



The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh topped the ranking with 87.5 out of 100 points, followed by Can Tho, Hau Giang, Ninh Thuan, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Ha Tinh, Son La, Quang Binh, Dong Nai, Lai Chau, Binh Phuoc and Quang Ninh.



Notably, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the central city of Ha Tinh showed giant leaps from the bottom of the ranking in 2016 to the top 10 localities with good performance.



Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City fell from the top 10 in 2016 to the 25th position with only 75 points, the same as Hanoi from the 14th to 19th position.



In the bottom of the ranking were Phu Yen, Gia Lai, Bac Kan, Bac Giang and Khanh Hoa.



According to the MARD’s National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department, the 2016 ranking motivated many localities to improve their performance in the work.



The MARD’s monitoring system also showed improvement in management of the use of banned substances in husbandry.



In 2017, the number of qualified agro-forestry-fisheries production and trading facilities was also much higher than that in 2016, according to the ministry.-VNA



