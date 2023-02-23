MARD plan looks to boost agricultural industry with science and technology
Technological advances and creative innovation have created momentum to build a productive and quality agricultural industry, with a plan of action discussed at an online conference to capitalise on the sector's potential.
The online conference, 'Strategies to develop technology, science and creative innovation for the agriculture industry and rural areas development 2030-2050', was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on February 23.
The key goal of the plan is to make science and technology key to building a productive, quality and effective agriculture industry with robust competitiveness and a sustainable value close to the campaign of building 'new rural areas', according to Nguyen Huu Ninh, Deputy Director of the ministry’s Department of Science, Technology and Environment.
The strategy also laid out specific goals, such as the Total Factor Productivity (TFP) in the agriculture industry's growth must reach at least 50%, and 40% of agricultural products must be at least of VietGAP quality.
At least 60% of research results must be approved and applied into production, with 15% registered for intellectual property.
At least 200 businesses that use high-tech products should be supported, with 60% of businesses with creative innovation by 2025 and 85% by 2030.
Ninh also pointed out that the strategy requires more investments from the government and the public-private sector partnership.
To execute the strategy, new policies to motivate the development of science, technology and creativity are also recommended, such as a legal framework supporting entrepreneurs in creative innovation for agriculture and a framework for investment and financing new technologies based on healthy competition and output effectiveness.
Equipment and researchers for institutes and universities researching new technologies in agriculture are also regarded as important resource that requires investment.
The strategy also encourages greater international cooperation in researching and applying new technologies.
One of the main concerns discussed in the seminar was the marketability of technological products.
The connection between science institutes and businesses is vague, said Professor Pham Van Toan, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Academy of Agriculture Sciences.
The policies regarding the transfer of usage rights, research products, intellectual property and establishing an agricultural startup ecosystem should also be reviewed, according to Toan.
Toan also called for an investment in new equipment to keep up with global development and the unity in cooperation between institutes.
In his closing speech, Phung Duc Tien, Deputy Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development, emphasised the role of science and technology in contributing to the success of the agricultural industry.
The strategy is now just a plan, and the most crucial issue lies in the execution, said Tien.
Most notably, Tien asked for a review of scientists and researchers and a policy to keep talented ones working in Vietnam, citing a brain drain of 10% annually being the problem.
Technology products should also be marketable in the future to fully utilise the research and studies, said Tien./.