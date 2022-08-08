Marines working as navigators on Truong Sa
Marines who work as navigators help vessels on working trips to the Truong Sa archipelago travel on the right course and avoid coral reefs.
Soldier Dinh Thien Hoang performs his duties as a navigator, helping a canoe travel to Song Tu Tay (Southwest Cay) Island.(Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
A navigator supports a boat travelling to Da Tay (West Reef) B.(Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
A navigator helps a canoe travelling to Song Tu Tay (Southwest Cay) Island. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
The distance from the mooring vessel to the island is about 1 km, so the CQ (Sovereignty) boat will take the group to the island by canoe. Without a navigator to guide the way, getting in and out would be very difficult for first-timers to the island.(Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)
It is difficult to access low-lying islands and greatly depends on the tides. (Photo: Tin tuc/VNA)