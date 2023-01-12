Politics Minister: PM’s Lao visit achieves comprehensive, substantial results The official visit to Laos by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is a success, contributing to realising diplomatic policy set by the 13th National Party Congress which advocates valuing the development of ties with neighbouring and ASEAN countries, with the top priority given to Laos, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics Prime Minister concludes visit to Laos with success Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh wrapped up his two-day official visit to Laos on January 12, during which he co-chaired the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee.

Politics Party chief chairs anti-corruption central steering committee’s session Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 12 chaired the 23rd session of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena to review its operation in 2022 and decide its working agenda for this year.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.​