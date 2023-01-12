Maritime cooperation must be in line with international law: Spokesperson
Foreign Ministry's Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - As a coastal country and a member of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, Vietnam believes that all activities of international cooperation, including maritime cooperation, need to be in line with international law, especially the UNCLOS, stated Foreign Ministry's Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang.
The activities must be based on respect for countries' sovereignty, sovereign rights, jurisdiction and interests that are established in accordance with international law and the UNCLOS, Hang said at a regular press conference on January 12 in reply to reporters' question on Vietnam's reaction to the ruling of the Philippine Supreme Court on January 10 that said the country’s energy exploration deal with Chinese and Vietnamese firms in 2005 was unconstitutional.
The court held that the Constitution of the Philippines does not allow foreign entities to exploit natural resources. The deal expired in 2008.
The deputy spokesperson made clear that Vietnam has sufficient legal foundation and historical evidence affirming its sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa in accordance with international law, and has sovereign rights and jurisdiction over sea areas established under the UNCLOS 1982./.