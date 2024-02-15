World Thailand, Australia to consider visa waivers Thailand and Australia have agreed to consider the possibility of introducing a mutual visa exemption scheme for travel and business activities between the people of both nations.

World ASEAN chief underscores bloc members’ common approach on East Sea issue Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have a common approach on matters relating to the East Sea, Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn has said in an exclusive interview to Indian news agency ANI on February 14.

World Lao police seize huge drug amount in Bokeo Police in Tonpheung district, Bokeo province of Laos, have found 8 million amphetamine pills stashed in a pick-up truck that was traveling through the district, the Vientiane Times reported on January 14.

World Voting kicks off in Indonesia's general elections More than 820,000 polling stations throughout Indonesia opened simultaneously on February 14 morning for more than 204.8 million eligible voters to cast their ballots in the country’s presidential, national and provincial elections.