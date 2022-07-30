Visitors to Chieng Di market fair have the opportunity to indulge themselves in the cultural space of the northwestern mountains. Ethnic people introduce their local staples at 50 stalls, including brocade, fresh vegetables, rice, pork, mushrooms, and bamboo shoots.



Chieng Di market fair not only ensures stable incomes for local people but also contributes to developing local tourism and popularising the unique cultures found in mountainous areas.



Market fairs like Chieng Di offering visitors a kaleidoscope of ethnic cultures are expected to become appealing destinations for visitors to the Van Ho plateau./.

VNA