Market session of mountainous region re-enacted in Hanoi
The Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Dong Mo, Son Tay of Hanoi regularly holds a market session for the mountainous region on weekends, which is a draw to visitors at home and abroad.
The boisterous atmosphere of the market is reenacted in Hanoi.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
Myriad colors on the traditional costume of the people in Dien Bien mountainous province are represented in the market recreation in Hanoi capital city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Mountainous people perform with ‘khen’, a traditional instrument at the market. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors can learn to make the traditional costumes of the Thai ethnic people. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
People of Tay ethnic group perform a dance with bowls during a market session held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. (Photo: VNP/VNA)