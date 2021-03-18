Culture - Sports Sport tournament marks ties between Vietnamese, Lao public security forces The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency in Laos, together with the Embassy of Vietnam and the Lao Ministry of Public Security, held a friendly sport tournament in Vientiane on March 17.

Culture - Sports Artisans dedicated to preserving Gongs The Cor ethnic minority primarily reside in Vietnam’s central region, and their Gongs have been a valuable cultural heritage for many generations. Their longevity is largely attributable to local artisans, who dedicate their whole lives to preservation efforts.

Culture - Sports Campaign to promote public exercise, sport activities A campaign “All people take exercises following the example of great Uncle Ho” in 2021-2030 will be launched at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Statue of Pushkin unveiled in Hanoi A 2.1-metre-tall bronze statue of famous Russian poet Alexandre Sergeievich Pushkin has been unveiled at Hoa Binh Park in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district by the municipal People’s Committee and the Embassy of Russia in Vietnam.