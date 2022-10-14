Marksmen aim for world championship medals
Vietnam has five athletes competing at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Championships from October 12-25 in Cairo, Egypt.
Marksman Ha Minh Thanh seen competing at the Hanoi SEA Games in May. He will take part in the world championship this week in Egypt. (Photo: VNA)
Pham Quang Huy and Phan Xuan Chuyen will take part in the men's 10m air pistol event. Ha Minh Thanh and Chuyen will compete in the men's 25m rapid pistol and 25m standard pistol.
On the women's side, Phi Thanh Thao will participate in the 10m air rifle, 50m rifle three positions and 50m rifle. Trinh Thu Vinh will shoot in the 10m and 25m air pistols.
The world championship is the first global event that the shooting team will participate in since the Tokyo Olympics last July.
All the competitors, under new head coach Park Chung-gun, are the best of Vietnam. Among them, Thanh, Huy and Thao are SEA Games champions while Chuyen and Vinh are SEA Games silver medalists. They are expected to finish high in Cairo and win berths at the Paris Games in 2024./.