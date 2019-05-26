At the ceremony to bury remains of Vietnamese voluntary troops and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos and Cambodia. (Photo: Tienphong)

A ceremony was held by the Party Committee, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front chapter of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum to on May 25 bury remains of 14 Vietnamese voluntary troops and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos and Cambodia.Also attending the ceremony to lay the martyrs to rest in Ngoc Hoi district were representatives of the special working committee of the Government on the work, as well as those from various provinces of Laos and Cambodia, and thousands of locals.At the ceremony, many participants expressed their profound gratitude to the huge sacrifices by the martyrs who died for national independence and freedom, as well as for the noble international missions.The remains were found and retrieved by a team of Kon Tum province which has so far this year also found remains of 16 martyrs in the province.-VNA