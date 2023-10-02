Marvellous “golden season” on ripening terraced rice fields in Lai Chau
Every autumn, between September and early October, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau becomes a magnet for travellers looking to take in the extraordinary golden rice season. This is a time for tourists to visit and experience wonderful moments.
All over the mountain slopes of Tam Duong district are terraced rice fields covered in a golden hue from ripening rice. (Photo: VNA)
The golden rice fields in Trung Dong commune, Tan Uyen district, fill the mountainous area with a sense of autumn, depicting a wonderful scene of nature. (Photo: VNA)
Signs of a bountiful harvest. (Photo: VNA)
Terraced rice fields on the slope of a hill create a unique natural setting. (Photo: VNA)
Farmers joyfully harvesting the rice. (Photo: VNA)