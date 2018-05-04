An overview of the seminar (Source: qdnd.vn)

– Contributions of Marxism-Leninism to Vietnam’s nation building and safeguarding cause have been spotlighted at a seminar held in Hanoi on May 3 on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of German philosopher Karl Marx (May 5).Seventy reports delivered at the event showed the enthusiasm and responsibility of scientists for the research, protection and development of Marxism-Leninism.The reports focused on the historical values and significance of Marxism-Leninism, the role of Marxism-Leninism in Vietnam’s nation building and safeguarding cause, and the role of the army in protecting and promoting Marxism-Leninism.Scientists agreed that the Marxism-Leninism’s values remain at present.The Marxism-Leninism served as the beacon for Vietnam’s revolution for national liberation, and building of socialism.-VNA