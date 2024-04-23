Business Capital shortage - headache for construction firms Domestic construction companies will continue to face difficulties in the second quarter of this year with capital shortage top of their problems, a report has revealed.

Business An Giang bosters border economy The Mekong Delta province of An Giang, billed as an economic centre that links Ho Chi Minh city, Can Tho city and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh, has paid due attention to developing border trade and logistics infrastructure so as to tap its border economic potential.

Business Corporate bond maturity in 2024 remains high: MoF The volume of corporate bonds maturing in 2024, though lower than that in 2023, is till at a high level, mostly in industries with payment risks such as real estate and renewable energy, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Vietnam - an enticing destination for foreign investors: IMF expert Vietnam is an attractive destination for foreign investors thanks to its high, stable growth, large domestic market and young, well-educated human resources, said Paulo Medas, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team to Vietnam at the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group (WB) held recently in the US.