Masan denies selling Omachi instant noodles directly to Qianyu – supplier in Taiwan
Masan Consumer had neither exported nor sold Omachi shrimp flavoured instant noodles directly to Qianyu Co., Ltd to export to Taiwan (China), the Vietnamese firm said on August 24 after a batch of the noodles was returned for destruction as reported by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA).
A day earlier, TFDA said on its website that the batch, imported by Qianyu, did not satisfy standards set by Taiwan.
The Vietnamese instant noodle giant is coordinating with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Health, the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point and other competent agencies of Vietnam to verify and handle the case in line with legal regulations.
According to a Masan representative, food safety regulations differ from country to country. Therefore, Omachi instant noodles exported to countries and regions are not the same to fully meet requirements set by host markets.
The Omachi noodles produced in Vietnam satisfy all the food safety requirements of the country and are safe for consumers, the representative stressed.
"We have strict terms with distributors to prevent them from exporting products from one market to another," the representative said, noting that Masan Consumer has conducted regular supervisions and take strict measures to deal with violations.
Products of Masan Consumer have been shipped to such markets as the US, Canada, Russia, the Czech Republic, China, Japan and Taiwan, among others, with product safety ensured in all markets./.