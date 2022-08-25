Business Longan trade fair opens in Hung Yen province A trade fair to promote the sale of longan and other agricultural products of the northern province of Hung Yen opened on August 25.

Vietnam int'l furniture, home accessories expo to resume later this month The Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA-EXPO) will open in Ho Chi Minh City on August 31 after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam targets over 70% mechanisation rate for crop production by 2030: Minister Vietnam aims to reach a minimum rate of 70% of mechanisation in crop production by 2030 and income of a farmer will be around 120 million VND (5,140 USD) per year by 2030, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said on August 25.

Hanoi seeks measures to propelling supporting industries Over the years, Hanoi has recorded encouraging outcomes after years of implementing many programmes, plans, mechanisms and policies for supporting industry development, as heard at a conference held in the capital city on August 24.