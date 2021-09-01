Masan Group donates 16-billion-VND COVID-19 aid for over 300 localities in HCM City
The chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in Ho Chi Minh City, on September 1, received medical supplies and necessities worth 16 billion VND (701,477 USD), which were donated by the Masan Group Corporation for 312 local communes and wards in support of the localities' COVID-19 prevention and control.
Accordingly, via its VinMart supermarket chains across these localities, Masan will distribute its gift packages, each having 250 sets of health insurance, ten boxes of medical gloves, ten boxes of alcohol spray, 20 boxes of sausages and 40 boxes of energy drinks.
At the handover ceremony, Chairwoman of the municipal VFF committee To Thi Bich Chau expressed her gratitude toward local enterprises’ care for their employees and assistance for the city’s pandemic prevention works.
She vowed the packages will be delivered to its beneficiaries and called for more support from businesses and philanthropists in the coming time.
On the same day, the committee also received 300 bags of necessities from naval soldiers at the DK1 platform.
Meanwhile, the municipal People’s Council launched a programme that offers 10,000 bags of drugs for families in a bid to aid frontline forces and COVID-19-affected people./.