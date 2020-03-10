Business Vietnam’s stock market has tough time in February The Vietnamese stock market had a tough time throughout February with most stocks weakening amid concern about the global spread of the coronavirus disease(COVID-19).

Business Vietnam to release white book on cooperatives The 2020 white book on cooperatives of Vietnam, the first of its kind so far, is scheduled to be released this April, aiming to serve the making of policies on developing the most important element of the collective economy.

ASEAN Trade facilitation to promote ASEAN investment The ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) proposed initiatives to promote ASEAN investment through trade facilitation at the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and ABAC Consultation in Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang on March 10.