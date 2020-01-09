Mass mobilisation contributes to socio-economic development
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) shakes hands with delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded achievement in the government mass mobilisation work in 2019, which has contributed to safeguarding legal rights and interests, building trust and high consensus among the public and spurring socio-economic development.
It also contributed to ensuring national defence and security, promoting external affairs, and consolidating relations between the Party, State and people, the PM said at a teleconference in Hanoi on January 9.
The year 2020 will focus on stepping up mass mobilisation in the political system, he said, calling for efforts to improve the efficiency of State management across spheres, streamline administrative procedures and improve the business environment.
The model under which people assess authorities’ performance in providing public services must be increased, and all-level authorities must turn towards people, he said.
Besides, the PM emphasised the need to intensify the fight against corruption and wastefulness, and practise democracy in all sectors and all-level administrative agencies.
People’s petitions and complaints, especially complex and prolonged cases, need to be addressed in a timely manner and in line with law, he said.
Statistics show that last year, State administrative agencies handled more than 28,400 cases of petitions and complaints, or 86.2 percent, reclaimed 205 billion VND (8.83 million USD) and 24 hectares of land, and protected rights of nearly 1,890 collectives and individuals.
Thanks to mass mobilisation efforts, remittance flows to Vietnam reached the highest-ever number of 16.7 billion USD. About 3,000 businesses run by overseas Vietnamese have invested in the country./.