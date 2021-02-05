Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai (R) shakes hands with Chairman of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics Tran Xuan Manh (Photo: VNA)

- Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, received delegations of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics on February 5.Talking to the VBS delegation led by Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council, Mai praised the VBS for its positive and effective contributions to the country’s development in recent years and especially in the fight against COVID-19.She expressed a hope that the VBS would continue to urge monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers to strictly comply with disease prevention measures in line with regulations from the health sector and local authorities, and call on them to abide by legal regulations related to religious activities.Mai also took the occasion to wish them a happy Tet holiday.Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu said the VBS has performed it tasks well and actively joined in COVID-19 prevention efforts, and effectively coordinated with chapters in localities nationwide in supporting flood victims in the central and Central Highlands regions and those whose production was affected by the extreme cold weather in the north.Expressing his joy at the success of the 13th National Party Congress, Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu emphasised that Buddhist dignitaries and followers always believe in the leadership of the Party, headed by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.He suggested the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation promote its position and role in coordinating and supporting the VBS in organising its major events in 2021, such as the 40th anniversary of the VBS and congresses of the VBS at the district, town, and city levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.At her meeting with Chairman of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics Tran Xuan Manh, Mai acknowledged the great contributions made by Catholics as well as the Committee in recent years in terms of politics, economy - society, security - defence, and foreign affairs.Mai stressed the need for the cooperation and joint effort of the entire political system, including the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics, in order to realise the goals set in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.She urged the Committee to continue its close coordination with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation in particular and other agencies in completing the dual goals of COVID-19 prevention and economic recovery.For his part, Manh thanked the Commission for Mass Mobilisation for supporting the committee in performing its tasks.He affirmed that the committee will continue to encourage Catholics to follow the Pope’s teaching to be good citizens, and join hands with the Party, State, and Government in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic./.