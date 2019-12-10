Mass mobilisation official hosts Lao guest
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai speaks at the reception (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 10 for Vice President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction Chanthavong Xenamatmonti.
Mai said Vietnam and Laos’ mass mobilisation work share similarities, including having the same goal of ensuring legitimate rights and interests of citizens, improving their lives, and creating public consensus on the Party and State policies for sustainable socio-economic development.
She added that Vietnam focuses on upholding the role of the people and the entire political system, with the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations from the central to local levels as a core, in mass mobilisation work.
Over the past years, the national target programme on new rural development and the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction have reaped positive results thanks to contributions by residents in localities, she said.
According to her, mass mobilisation in administrations is major activities of the commission because they directly work with citizens. Together with the government, the commission launched a programme with six contents, including policy issuance and enforcement, socio-economic development, ensuring national defence-security and local lives, administrative reform, and settlement of citizens’ complaints.
Chanthavong Xenamatmonti, for his part, wished that Vietnam would continue sharing its experience in mass mobilisation with Laos to contribute to socio-economic development.
He expressed his belief that the two countries will continue fostering special friendship and solidarity between their Parties, States and peoples./.
