Mass shooting leaves 27 dead, 52 injured in Thailand
At least 27 people, including the gunman, were killed and 52 others were injured in a mass shooting in Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on February 9.
At the scene of the shooting (Photo: VNA)
Nakhon Ratchasima (VNA) – At least 27 people, including the gunman, were killed and 52 others were injured in a mass shooting in Thailand’s northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced on February 9.
Jakrapanth Thomma, a 32-year-old sergeant in the Thai army, gunned down the victims at Terminal 21 shopping mall before being shot dead by commandos.
"It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis happens," Prayut said outside a hospital where victims were sent after they were evacuated from the shopping mall where the 17-hour rampage took place.
Prayut added that the gunman's motive was linked to the sale of a house.
Local police said among the wounded, nine were undergoing surgery and 25 others with slight injuries had been discharged from hospital./.