Massive counterfeit gasoline ring busted in Ba Ria - Vung Tau
Police have arrested the director of a company in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau for being involved in a massive fake gasoline ring in the province.
Gia Khiem Vung Tau petroleum retail store in Phu My in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) - Police have arrested the director of a company in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau for being involved in a massive fake gasoline ring in the province.
Vo Hoai Phuong, 38, Director of Gia Khiem Transport Company, was apprehended on June 19 for producing and selling fake gasoline, according to the provincial Department of Public Security.
According to initial information, the police on June 18 caught the company’s staff, Tran Van Hieu and Nguyen Phuc Hoang, pumping chemicals from a tanker truck into the gasoline tank of the company’s Gia Khiem Vung Tau petroleum retail store in Hac Dich ward in Phu My township.
According to the police, Phuong had directed the tanker truck driver to transport more than 10 tonnes of chemicals used to make fake A95 fuel from a company in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5 to the petroleum retail store. The fake fuel would later be transported and distributed to filling stations.
Police also managed to stop another tanker truck containing 20,000 litres of the fake gasoline pumped from the gas tank at the store and was about to be sold.
On the same evening of June 20, the police raided Phuong’s house in HCM City and confiscated a large amount of chemicals used to make fake fuel and relevant documents.
According to the police, the suspects buy chemicals in bulk and then mix them with solvents with only a small amount of real A95 gasoline to make the fake fuel to sell to customers.
The case is under further investigation./.