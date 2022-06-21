Society Top legislator attends Revolutionary Press Day celebration National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony to mark the 97th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day at the Dai bieu Nhan dan (People’s Representatives) newspaper in Hanoi on June 21.

Society WB committed to support Vietnam in implementing Mekong Delta master plan The World Bank (WB), an important development partner of Vietnam, is committed to support the Vietnam in implementing the newly unveiled Mekong Delta Regional Master Plan.

Society Naval ship offers free medical check-ups, medicine in Phu Yen A hospital vessel of the Vietnam People’s Navy began providing medical examinations and drugs for people in the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen on June 21.

Society Get-together for HCM City’s former experts assisting Cambodian revolution A get-together for former experts of Ho Chi Minh City who assisted the Cambodian revolution in the 1979-1989 period was organised on June 21 as part of activities to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Cambodia diplomatic ties.