World Singapore keeps goal of expanding rail network by early 2030 Singapore’s plan to expand its rail network by more than 50 percent will be delayed as a result of the impact of COVID-19, but it still aims to hit this target by early 2030, said Singaporean Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on June 22.

World Cambodia lifts restriction on cross-border travel with Vietnam Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation notified the Vietnamese Embassy on June 22 of the termination of the validity of a March diplomatic note on restricting cross-border travel between the two countries.

World Cambodia supports poor residents amid pandemic The Cambodian government will launch a cash handout programme for more than 560,000 poor families affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

World Thailand records no new COVID-19 community infections for 28 days Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmissions, spokesman for the Thai government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration Taweesin Wisanuyothin said on June 22.