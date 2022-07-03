Master plan targets long-term prosperity for Mekong Delta
Cai Rang floating market in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The recently-approved master plan for the Mekong Delta region in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 is expected to create new values and changes towards sustainable and green growth, and long-term prosperity for the region.
According to Carolyn Turk, Country Director for the World Bank in Vietnam, the master plan demonstrated the whole-of-government approach and a strong commitment to promoting sustainable development and enhancing the climate resilience of the Mekong Delta.
The planning highlighted the new mindset and new vision for the region considered a global hotspot for climate change, she said.
Hirai Shinji, Chief Representative of the Japan Trade Promotion Organisation (JETRO) in Ho Chi Minh City, said the master plan has well presented the view that the Mekong Delta’s development is in line with the socio-economic development of Vietnam in general.
Former Director of the Institute of Policy and Strategy for Agriculture and Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Dang Kim Son said during the planning process, Vietnam had learned lessons through the involvement of experts from the Netherlands – the country is facing sea level rise, but ranks second in the world in exporting agricultural products.
He underlined the need to promote regional linkage and involve domestic and international investors developing the region.
For her part, Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Nienke Trooster said to achieve the goal of turning the Mekong Delta into a land suitable for economic development and worth living, it requires an integrated approach through supporting and promoting high-value and sustainable agricultural production.
She recommended that the planning of the Mekong Delta should be carried out on the principle of conformity with natural ecological conditions, and meeting the demand of consumers and the market.
Meanwhile, Turk said the planning should be accompanied by a strategic and feasible action plan, which investment priorities in a time frame and with certain resources for socio-economic development are clearly defined./.