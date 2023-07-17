Under the planning, Vietnam will have 30 airports in the 2021-2030 period, including 14 international and 16 domestic. Currently, the country has a total of 22 airports.

By 2050, the number of airport will increase to 33, with three more domestic added, including one in the south of Hanoi - the second in the capital city.

The planning aims to ensure than in 2050, 95% of the country’s population can reach airports within 100km.

The planning also clarifies the location of logistics centers at airports with high transport demand at over 250,000 tons per year.

An international transshipment logistics center will also be formed at Chu Lai airport in central Quang Nam province./.

VNA