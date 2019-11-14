Business Quang Ninh ready to connect with national public service portal Together with the capital city of Hanoi and the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh has become ready to connect with the national public service portal – which will be launched at the end of November 2019.

Business HCM City reforms customs procedures Customs clearance will be conducted right at the wharf in Cat Lai port in Ho Chi Minh City under a project that was officially launched by the municipal Customs Department on November 13.

Business 10-month tea export revenue up more than 14 percent Vietnam exported 107,000 tonnes of tea valued at 187 million USD during January-October, up 3.2 percent in volume and 14.3 percent in value year-on-year.

Business Workshop discusses impacts of global changes on VN marine transport New regulations and development in the global economy will have a strong impact on Vietnamese shipping, a conference held to discuss Vietnam’s Maritime Future heard in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13.