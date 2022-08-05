Mau Son Mountain - Dance between the Sun and the clouds
Located in Loc Binh district in the northern province of Lang Son, Mau Son is about 170 km northeast of Hanoi and 30 km east of Lang Son city. Mau Son consists of nearly 80 peaks. Phia Po is the highest of them at 1,541 m, followed by Phia Se at 1,520 m tall and Tra Ky at 1,180 m. (Photo: VNA)
On the way to Mau Son, visitors will come across many deserted villas, resorts and wine cellars built by the French in 1930s. (Photo: VNA)
Mau Son was formerly an ideal destination for vacations with many spacious and luxurious villas in Tam Dao and Sapa. However, during the wars, many of the villas were destroyed. (Photo: VNA)
A family from the Dao ethnic minority in their traditional, homemade finery smiles beside a peach tree with its pink blossoms. The Dao account for 95 percent of Mau Son's population. (Photo: VNA)
With the wind whistling up and the cloud floating down, the sky seems within hand reach. (Photo: VNA)
Mau Son on a winter day. This is a rare occurrence, but the snowfall showcases the wide range of weather events that the range hosts. (Photo: VNA)
Lang Son authorities last year announced the master plan to turn Mau Son into a national tourist site by 2040, thus contributing to attracting more visitors to the site and the northern mountainous region in general. It also aims to preserve and promote the natural landscapes and cultural identity of the site. (Photo: VNA)