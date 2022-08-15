Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh reopens from August 16
The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi will reopen to the public from August 16 after an annual maintenance since June 13.
The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi's Ba Dinh district (Photo: VNA)
According to the management board of the mausoleum, respect-paying activities for the late President will resume on the day.
President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. His body was embalmed and placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum.
At the mausoleum (Photo: VNA)The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam./.