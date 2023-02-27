Videos Credit growth projected to reach 14-15% in 2023 The State Bank of Vietnam has expected credit growth to hit 14-15% this year, leaving a possibility that it might adjust the orientation to suit the actual business situation and developments.

Business Ca Mau looks to the future with renewable energy projects The southernmost province of Ca Mau continues to invite investments into key projects this year, especially those in renewable energy in an effort to effectively tap its potential and advantages in sustainable development.

Business International cashew nut conference underway in HCM City The three-day 12th Vinacas Golden Cashew Rendezvous saw its main event kick off in Ho Chi Minh City on February 27, attracting the participation of 350 delegates from more than 40 countries and territories worldwide.

Business Poland seeks to promote exports of food products to Vietnam Vietnam and Poland both grow a lot of agricultural products, but they are complementary to each other, offering them the opportunity to tie up, a bilateral business matching heard in Ho Chi Minh City on February 24.